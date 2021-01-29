MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.21. 575,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,093,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

