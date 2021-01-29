Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MMSMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

