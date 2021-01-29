Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.