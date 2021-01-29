Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $47.15

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $49.00. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 759,875 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a market cap of £678.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

