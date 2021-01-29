Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.32. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 667,935 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$68.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

