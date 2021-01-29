Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,895.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $5.93 million and $97,895.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for approximately $142.92 or 0.00420041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00264357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00328052 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 41,468 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

