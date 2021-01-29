Mirai (MRI) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $5,110.29 and approximately $744.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 179.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a token. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 tokens. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mirai Token Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

