Minereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,373.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $6,373.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,246,655 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

