Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in January

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

MALRF remained flat at $$24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

