Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 82,344 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,344 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

