Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $42,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 78,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.43. 20,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

