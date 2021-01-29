Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 801,966 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.39% of Western Midstream Partners worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

