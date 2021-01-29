Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

