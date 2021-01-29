Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Price Target Increased to C$4.60 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from C$2.20 to C$4.60 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE ML opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Iain Colin Scarr sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$1,504,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,066,449. Also, Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,822.40. Insiders sold 581,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,200 over the last 90 days.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

