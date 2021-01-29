Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

