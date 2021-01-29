MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,422. The stock has a market cap of $398.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

MOFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

