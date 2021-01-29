Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $408.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.