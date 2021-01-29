Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

MPB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

