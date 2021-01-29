Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.
MPB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.10.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
