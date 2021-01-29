Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $292.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $272.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $13,240,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

