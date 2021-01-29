Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

