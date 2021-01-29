Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.