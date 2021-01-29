Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $213.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

