Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strs Ohio’s 2nd Largest Position

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 323,905 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,097,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

