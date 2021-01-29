Microsoft Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

