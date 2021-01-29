Michael J. Carpenter Sells 3,604 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

