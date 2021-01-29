M&G’s (MGPUF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&G has an average rating of Hold.

M&G stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

