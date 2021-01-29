MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 552.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,536. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.