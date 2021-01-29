MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 241.5% in January

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CXE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 50,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

