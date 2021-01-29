MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 241.5% in January

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CXE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 50,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
