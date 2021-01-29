Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$56.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 EPS for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

