Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,179. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.