Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 221 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 202,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,403. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

