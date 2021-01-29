Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 89,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,485. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.