MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,587.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $73.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,771.31. 28,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,520. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,112.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,739.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,338.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

