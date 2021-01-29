Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,746 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 47,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

