Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.77 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

