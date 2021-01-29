Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 3 20 1 2.92 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus target price of $122.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.69% 9.71% 5.30% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $28.91 billion 5.34 $4.79 billion $4.59 25.00 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.67 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Summary

Medtronic beats Micron Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; electrosurgical hardware and instruments, and mesh fixation devices; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; colorectal surgeons; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

