Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

