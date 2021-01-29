Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 340 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

