Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,936. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

