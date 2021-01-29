Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.59 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.