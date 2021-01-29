Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,260. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.