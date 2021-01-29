Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,022. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

