Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 26,641 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 485.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $210.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.