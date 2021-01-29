MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues to benefit from the two-platform business model. Also, the company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of services, aiding it to serve the growing customer base effectively. Also, on the back of these investments, the company expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past six months, shares of MDU Resources have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are a concern.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU opened at $26.87 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

