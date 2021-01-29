MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.