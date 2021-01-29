Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.25. 57,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.