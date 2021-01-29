Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,163.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $70.20. 23,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

