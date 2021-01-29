Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

