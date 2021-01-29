Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

MMM stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. 103,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

