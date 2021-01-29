Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,600 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

